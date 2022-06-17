Royal family to 'create' new role for insistent Prince Andrew

Royal family to 'create' new role for delusional Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reportedly wants return to public life, by hook or by crook.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams notes that the Duke of York is keen on getting centre position in the monarchy.

He told Express.co.uk: “Andrew is in the background, though he is trying to arrange a comeback and it is getting him nowhere.

“He has to accept that, at 62, he has no future public role. The Royal Family have to create one for him, such as managing the royal estates.”

Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual assault and settled a civil lawsuit earlier this year, reportedly wanted to attend the Garter Day ceremony, and had especially tried with the Queen to get permission to attend.

However, the royal family came to a joint decision to stop Andrew from taking part in the procession from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

"He [Andrew] believes that he has now spent enough time away from the spotlight in the wake of the furore around his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and his pay-out to Virginia Giuffre," earlier reported Express.co.uk.

Earlier, a senior palace source told the Sunday Times: "Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction.