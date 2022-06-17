Kim Kardashian 'tried everything humanly possible to patch up' with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is breaking silence on her emotional trauma during marriage wit Kanye West.

In the latest episode of The Kardashian, the 41-year-old spoke of her tumultuous marriage and struggles with the Donda rapper.

"I feel like we always tiptoe around each other's situations because we don't want to meddle. And I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, 'Are you good?'" Kim, 41, told Khloé, who had been growing through a breakup with serial cheater ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. "Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own, and I appreciate that."

The SKIMS mogul continued, "But sometimes I look back and I'm like, 'When do we jump in?' That's what I am so unclear about."

"If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, 'How did this last this long?'" Kim also said during Thursday's episode. "But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt-free."

Speaking on Khloé's own situation, Kim added: "I feel like you can at least say you had a family, you tried everything in your might, and you can look your daughter in the face and say that."

Kim was legally declared single by California court in December 2021.