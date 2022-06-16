Prince Harry using Diana’s legacy to ‘throw hand grenades at royals

Prince Harry called out for ‘living up to’ Princess Diana’s legacy and throwing every “hand grenade” possible against the Royal Family.
This accusation has been shared by royal author Tina Brown., according to Express UK.
She explained, “Harry was the real, kind of, unsettling surprise. In a way, Harry has, sort of, continued his mother's legacy, essentially, of throwing hand grenades.”
Before concluding she even went as far as to say, “I think that's what they found so destabilising is that Harry, they don't quite know when another one of the guns is going to go off. Which is what we've been seeing, well, for the last four, five years.”
Joe Jonas reveals his feelings on expecting baby no. 2 with wife Sophie Turner
Shawn Barnes, a recruiter on LinkedIn, drafted a fake post trial testimony on LinkedIn to attract job hunters
The Kardashian-Jenner family is asking Blac Chyna for almost $400k to make up for the court costs they spent on the...
Ryan Grantham has been pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on his mother
Prince William branded ‘petulant’ for engaging in ‘petty royal squabbles’ with Prince Harry
Reports suggest that Prince Charles ‘refused’ to reconcile with Prince Harry during the Queen's Jubilee