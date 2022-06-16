Amber Heard’s slip up gives Johnny Depp ‘chance to sue’: report

Amber Heard’s new interview can end up being the source of another lawsuit against the actor, reports warn.

According to a report, New York-based lawyer Nicole Haff spoke of this possibility, from a legal standpoint in her interview with told Daily Mail.

“Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘publication’ under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit,” she explained.

But also urged Depp not to move forward with the possibility since “Heard’s lawyers have already stated that she cannot pay the original judgment.”

This claim comes shortly after the first snippet of Amber Heard’s interview about receiving ‘hate and vitriol’ started trending on social media.