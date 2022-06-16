Meghan Markle unhappy with 'unfair' missed photo-op of Lili with Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are disappointed with not being able to get a photo of daughter Lilibet Diana with the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who spend the first week of June in UK to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee also celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Lili during the days.

It is reported that despite their insistence, the Queen did not take up the offer to release a photo of herself with the great grand daughter.

Royal expert Neil Sean now reveals that the couple is 'upset' over the treatment of their offsprings.

“Harry and Meghan decided to release the picture of Lilibet Diana independently for all the world to see," he told viewers on his YouTube channel.

“They feel, according to very good sources, allegedly, that it’s unfair that they did not get the opportunity to present their daughter to the world with the monarch as they did with their son Archie.”

“You have to remember at that period when Archie was born, all things were rosy in the garden of Harry and Meghan. Fast forward now and they’ve decided that they no longer want to be working royals,” Neil continued.

He claimed: “It’s not about needing a picture next to the monarch, it’s about solidifying their connection.

“If you think about it, if they don’t come back with Lilibet Diana very soon, say in the next few years – it’s taken them two years to return in full – then really will there be another opportunity for their daughter to meet the monarch?” questions Mr Sean, indicating that the Sussexes have lost a golden opportunity.