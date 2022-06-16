Anil Kapoor gives valuable advice to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on motherhood

Anil Kapoor has the best parenting advice for his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.



The Dil Dhadakne Do actor shares a lovely bond with his daughter Sonam who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.

According to Hindustan Times, Anil is currently busy promoting his movie Juggjug Jeeyo and during a media interaction, one of the reporters asked him about his first feelings after learning about his daughter Sonam’s pregnancy.

“I was emotional and happy when I got to know about Sonam's pregnancy. It is a beautiful thing,” replied the 65-year-old.

However, he also suggested that mothers should not be “overprotective”

“These days, moms are a little overprotective. When I overhear things from my wife, I feel you should not be too protective,” asserted the actor.

Meanwhile, Sonam has been enjoying her time in London with her hubby ahead of her delivery.

Recently, she posted her baby shower photos on Instagram in which the mother-to-be was looking gorgeous.

