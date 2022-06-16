Hilaria Baldwin shares sonogram of her seventh baby with hubby Alec, sends fans in awe

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing the latest update on her seventh child as she shared a sonogram picture of baby no.7, she is expecting with husband Alec Baldwin.

On Wednesday, the entrepreneur, 34, took to her Instagram and shared the latest scan of her growing baby girl.

The image featured the tiny baby girl's head, as well as one of her arms, which is raised.

Within minutes, fans flooded Hilaria's comments section with love-filled messages, saying they can't wait to see the latest addition to the Baldwin family.

The yoga enthusiast and her 64-year-old husband announced that they were expecting another child last month, it will be Alec's 8th as he shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria and Alec have daughter Carmen, eight, sons Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, four, and Eduardo, one and daughter Maria, one.

Meanwhile, Hilaria, who often shares her pregnancy updates with fans on her social media accounts, last month she posted two IG Stories showing her changing figure, including a sweet shot of Alec cozying up to her bump.