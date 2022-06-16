BTS finally reveal real reason why waited over 8 years for a solo career

BTS’ Jin recently shed some light on the real reason the entire group agreed on a hiatus, after an eight-year run, almost non-stop.
The group made the revelations one at a time during an interview with Weverse magazine.
He spoke of the group’s various sacrifices, admitting, “[We] are extremely ambitious collectively as the group,” but set aside “personal ambitions sometimes, believing that the group comes first.”
‘I’m more fascinated than thankful about how this is even possible, but still, everyone put the group first. I’m grateful for the very fact that they’ve all made certain personal sacrifices to better fit with the group’s needs, and I think Namjoon is amazing for the fantastic job he did coordinating everything and everyone.”
At the end of the day, “I think we were able to put on such big concerts and make it to the stage at the Grammys because we function as a group of seven. There are some things you can do and some kinds of happiness you can only experience as a group.”
