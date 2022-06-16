Kim Kardashian reveals shocking reality of her marriage to Kanye West

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian spilt the beans on her former marriage to Kanye West while weighing in on Khloe Kardashian's tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson.



During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old reality star said, “We always tiptoe around each other’s situations because we don’t want to meddle.

"And I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, ‘Are you good?’ Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own.

“I appreciate that but sometimes I look back and I am like, ‘When do we jump in?’ That is what I am so unclear about,” she continued.

Revealing the shocking reality of her former marriage, the Skims founder said, “If people knew what my relationship really was like I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long?'”

“But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt free,” she told to Khloe.