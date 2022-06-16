Shakira shows grace as Jennifer Lopez whines about Halftime performance

Shakira is going through a lot recently. The Columbian singer separated from her long time partner Gerard Pique after the star footballer was accused of cheating on her.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her collaboration with Shakira at Super Bowl Halftime performance and her remarks have hurt Shakira's fans.

But Shakira has chosen not to react to Jennifer Lopez's rants about not being allowed to perform solo at the Super Bowl Half Time.

Although, the "On The Floor' singer did not criticize Shakira, she received criticism for saying that that their Super Bowl collaboration was the "worst idea".

Shakira seemed to enjoy sharing the stage with Jennifer Lopez, without realizing that Lopez was angry.

The "Waka Waka" singer's fans spoke up for her on social media but she avoided discussing the issue publicaly.

Some of her fans believe that she might not have reacted to Jennifer's remarks because of her separation with her partner Jerard Pique, she would soon give a tit-for -tat response.