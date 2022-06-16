Shakira shows grace as Jennifer Lopez whines about Halftime performance

Shakira is going through a lot recently. The Columbian singer separated from her long time partner Gerard Pique after the star footballer was accused of cheating on her.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her collaboration with Shakira at Super Bowl Halftime performance and her remarks have hurt Shakira's fans.
But Shakira has chosen not to react to Jennifer Lopez's rants about not being allowed to perform solo at the Super Bowl Half Time.
Although, the "On The Floor' singer did not criticize Shakira, she received criticism for saying that that their Super Bowl collaboration was the "worst idea".
Shakira seemed to enjoy sharing the stage with Jennifer Lopez, without realizing that Lopez was angry.
The "Waka Waka" singer's fans spoke up for her on social media but she avoided discussing the issue publicaly.
Some of her fans believe that she might not have reacted to Jennifer's remarks because of her separation with her partner Jerard Pique, she would soon give a tit-for -tat response.
Prince Harry was reportedly referred to using an ‘insulting’ phrase by Mike Tindall, his cousin's husband
Amber Heard admitted to still LOVING Johnny Depp despite insisting he DID rape and beat her
Prince Charles’ chances of becoming monarch appear slim as Britons favour Prince William over his father
Britney Spears tied the knot with fiancé Sam Asghari, six years after the couple was first romantically linked, in an...
Pop music icon Britney Spears tied the knot with her longtime partner Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony in...
Prince Andrew needs the Queen to remain in ‘weaker moments’ to win back Dukedom