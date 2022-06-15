Beyoncé plans ‘unique surprises’ for UK fans before release of new album

Beyoncé is all set to surprise her British fans with "secret" pop-up performances in the United Kingdom to promote her comeback album.

The source revealed that the singer’s team is searching for venues in the country as the Crazy in Love is set to drop her seventh solo release after a gap of six years

An insider spilled to The Sun, “Beyonce’s new album is ready but this era will be like no other.”

“She wrote most of the songs during the pandemic, when she was desperate to be with her fans and perform,” the source added.

“This new record and campaign will be her most interactive one yet because she wants to reach out to the fans.

“It will focus on live experiences outside of touring, including intimate shows and pop-up performances,” the insider continued.

The singer is “planning to spend a lot of time performing and promoting it in the UK, so there will be unique surprises in store for the British fans.”

"People in her camp have scouted out venues for her to perform at when the music comes out and then there will be another huge tour later on,” the reported concluded.



