Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to see Netflix consequences ‘10 different ways’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to remain ‘smart’ over all future prospects related to Netflix.

This claim has been made by branding expert and professor Cele Otnes, in her interview with Express UK.

She explained to the publication, “If they were smart, they have some footage from London and their trips here that Netflix could see. Maybe just of them privately - that they haven't shown yet.”

“Because my concern with this whole deal they have with Netflix is that in this day and age we have seen all the stuff already.”

After all, “With social media, you can see it ten different ways.”