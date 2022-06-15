Prince William, Prince Harry rift hit with grave warning by Palace sympathizers

Royal experts warn Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘a lot of fences to mend’ and they will ‘take a lot of time to heal’.

This claim has been made by royal correspondent Victoria Murphy, in her interview with Mail Plus' Palace Confidential.

She was quoted saying, “It feels, from everything that we've seen and everything that we've heard, that there is still significant distance between them publicity as we've seen, but also privately.”



“I think we will just have to see. There is a lot of damage done, I think, over the last couple of years, two to three years, and I think that's going to take a lot of time.”

Before concluding she also addressed the Queen’s Jubilee weekend and added, “The idea that there would just be a weekend where everything would just be resolved, I think, was always completely naïve.”