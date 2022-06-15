Jennifer Lopez struggled with low self esteem when media scrutinized her personal life

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez said she struggled with low self-esteem after media scrutinized her personal life and her mocked her over her physique.

In her new Netflix documentary Halftime, JLo got candid about her initial days in the industry when she was targeted for her curvy body and relationship with Ben Affleck.

She said, "No matter what I achieved, their appetite to cover my personal life overshadowed everything that was happening in my career."

"I just had very low self-esteem. I really believed a lot of what they said, which is, I wasn't any good, that I wasn't a good singer, I wasn't a good actress, I wasn't a good dancer. I wasn't good at anything. I just didn't belong here. Why wouldn't I just go away?" the Marry Me actor added.

Talking about the media scrutiny, Lopez said, "I felt like I was in this really abusive, dysfunctional relationship."

The actor – singer shared that she even considered quitting because of all the criticism and trolling she used to get on her figure.