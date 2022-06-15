Amber Heard claims her evidence 'differently' by a judge: Watch

Amber Heard is breaking her silence on the unfair trial against Johnny Depp.

Speaking on the Today Show, Heard talked about how she was unjustly treated during her defamation trial with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

"My defence was largely kept out. Really important pieces was left out. My evidence was handled differently by a judge instead of a jury," claimed Heard.

When asked if she thought Depp lawyers were good at their job, Heard responded: "I will say his lawyers did certainly a better job in distracting the jury from the real issues," insinuating that her lawyers tried to 'distract' the jury, but Depp team 'certainly' did better work.

Speaking about her abusive relationship with Depp, Heard continued: "As I testified on the stand, when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for, but when you're in an abusive dynamic — psychologically, emotionally, and physically — you don't have the resources that say you or I do with the luxury of saying, 'This is black and white' because it's anything but when you're living in it," Heard told the host.

