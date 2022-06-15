Kate Middleton ‘hoping’ for a sister for Princess Charlotte?

file footage

Kate Middleton has three kids with Prince William, and a royal expert believes that she is ready for a fourth child, preferably a girl for Princess Charlotte to have as a baby sister!



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had their hands full with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but with their youngest going off to school in September, experts believe the couple could go for a fourth child.

According to a source quoted by Closer magazine, “Kate Middleton has always been broody and would love another baby.”

The insider added that it “would take Prince William some convincing as she's had three tough pregnancies and he feels they're 'done.'”

“Kate knows she'd have to do it soon if they were to add to their family and is torn over what to do,” the source further said of the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge.

“Even though Louis can sometimes be a bit of a handful, Kate feels he's growing up too quickly as he'll also start school in September, and she wonders how empty things will feel when there are no little ones running around during the day,” the source shared.

The insider concluded saying: “Kate would love a little sister for Charlotte, like she has in her sister Pippa.”

Royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl also chimed in saying: “It would not be a surprise if Kate could go for number four with Prince William. The Duchess has made no secret of the fact she's broody.”