Queen lauded for Camilla decision after Charles, Diana marriage failure

Queen Elizabeth II is garnering praise for picking out the right future for Duchess Camilla, says expert.

Ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the monarch announced that Camilla will change titles from Duchess of Cornwall to Queen Consort when Charles becomes King. The decision came years after it was established that Camilla will be called Princess Consort in that event.

Royal expert told Express.co.uk that he lauds the 96-year-old's decision for Charles' wife, especially after 'dealing' with problems that came after Prince Charles and Diana's divorce.

The move was a “masterly stroke” on the Queen’s part, he noted.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, the royal commentator said: “I think it was a very, very good idea to do that.”

He added: “And to do that then. It was a masterly stroke.”

“Clearly, this fondness for Camilla has developed.

“I think there are people who see that Camilla has done very, very well.

“Also, she is so supportive of Charles. They have similar friends. They are in the same age group, and have the same sense of humour.

“She sees her job as to support Charles and she does it very well and so the Queen has given her important honours.”