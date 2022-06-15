Prince William, Kate Middleton 'final decision' is answer to Sussexes

Prince William and Kate Middleton are subtly responding to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their house move.

Royal expert Neil Sean, on his YouTube channel notes the decision came in light of Harry's earlier statements around Queen not being surrounded by the 'right people.'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean said: "The final decision for Prince William and Kate to make that tricky move out from Kensington Palace into Windsor Castle was sweetened up by the media.

"But more importantly the message is basically Harry and Meghan wanted to make sure that the Queen had the right people around her so William and Kate moving directly into Windsor Castle was a direct message to say, 'we are the right people'.

"Kate and Queen are very close, they speak almost daily on the phone.

"She holds her in very high regard."

Kate and William will move to the Queen's Windsor estate this summer.