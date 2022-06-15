Amber Heard justified hitting Johnny Depp: 'Violence became normal in relationship'

Amber Heard declares her leaked audio files arguing with Johnny Depp do not paint the complete picture of her toxic marriage.

Speaking to Today Show after losing defamation trail against ex-husband Johnny Depp, the Aquaman star reveals that the audios were a small piece of a much larger content.

Heard declared that she never began abuse in her marriage to Depp,.

"I never had to instigate it. I responded to it," Heard told the host. "When you're living in violence, it becomes normal, as I testified to. You have to adapt."

The host then reminded her of the viral tape where Heard admits to hitting Depp.

"You didn't get punched; you got hit," Heard told her then-husband in the clip. "I'm sorry I hit you like this, but I did not punch you. I did not f-----g deck you. I f-----g was hitting you. I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine. I did not hurt you. I did not punch you. I was hitting you," said Heard in the audio files.

Heard responded that the audio "was no evidence of what was happening. They were evidence of a negotiation of how to talk about that with your abuser."

Guthrie kept at Heard, though. "I'm looking at at transcript where he says. 'You start physical fights' and you said, 'I did start a physical fight. I can't say I won't start one again.' This is in black and white," she countered "I understand context but you testified you never started a physical fight and here you are on tape saying you did."

"As I testified on the stand, when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for, but when you're in an abusive dynamic — psychologically, emotionally, and physically — you don't have the resources that say you or I do with the luxury of saying, 'This is black and white' because it's anything but when you're living in it," Heard told the host.