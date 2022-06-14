Prince Louis to be denied same education as George, Charlotte amid Windsor move

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest, Prince Louis, is tipped to change schools and have a completely different educational experience than his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, royal experts believe as per Express UK.
As per reports, both George and Charlotte got to attend a leading South London school while the family lived in the capital, however, the Cambridges are now set to move to Windsor.
With this move to the countryside, royal watchers believe that Prince Louis can be expected to have a very different educational experience.
This comes just days after Louis made headlines the world over with his antics at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Prince William, wife Kate, and children George, Charlotte, and Louis are expected to make the move to countryside during the summer, with reports about the two eldest children enrolling in a new school already doing rounds.
