Emma Heming lauds Bruce Willis for his next level confidence in a touching tribute

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis praised him for his "next level confidence" as she said that “fear has never stopped him” amid battle with Aphasia.

Taking to Instagram, the model dropped a video of The Sixth Sense actor as he sings Under the Boardwalk with "The Temptations."

“My motto is don’t let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me,” Emma wrote in the caption. “Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him.”

She continued: “I mean what kind of next level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations? You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything.”



“And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it,” she added. “Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart.”

Previously, the Bruce’s family shared that he is stepping away from acting after he was diagnosed with a degenerative brain disorder, Aphasia.