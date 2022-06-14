Amber Heard says she felt 'less than human' after 'burn the witch' hate

Amber Heard wore her heart on her sleeve to detail the ‘humiliating and horrible’ experience amid trial against former husband Johnny Depp.

During her conversation with NBC Today journalist Savannah Guthrie, the 36-year-old actor said, “I have never felt more removed from my own humanity, I felt less than human.”

She mentioned the incidents where people said “burn the witch” and “death to Amber” when the actor was facing her ex-husband in the Virginia court.

“After three-and-a-half weeks I took the stand and saw a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who are vocal, energized,” she said.

“I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok,:” Heard added.

During the interview, which is slated to air on Tuesday, Heard said, “To my dying day, I will stand by every word in my testimony.”

“I never had to instigate it — I responded to it,” Heard said while adding, “When you’re living in violence and it becomes normal — as I testified to — you have to adapt.”