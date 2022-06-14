Anushka Sharma says ‘sun made me shy’ as she drops gorgeous snaps in beachwear

Anushka Sharma shared another glimpse from her recent vacation with hubby Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star dropped a gorgeous picture in sizzling black beachwear as she flaunts her tanned skin.

“When the sun made me shy..,” the 34-year-old Bollywood diva captioned the post.

Anushka looks ravishing in the swimsuit which she paired with a large hat and gold hoop earrings exuding perfect vacation vibes.

Last week, the actor shared a picture with the sports star in her stories after they jetted off to Maldives as per some reports to spend quality time together.

Anushka is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress which will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.

