Rhea Chakraborty says she misses Sushant Singh Rajput ‘everyday’ on his death anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty paid tribute to late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, the Chehre actor dropped some unseen pictures with the Dil Bechara star, who passed away in 2020.
“Miss you every day…” Rhea captioned the sweet memories.
The duo seems happy on different occasions in the sweet throwback pictures.
“Everyone miss him,” one fan commented as another wrote, “Prayers and peace to his soul. Stay strong Rhea.”
Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June 2020 after which Rhea was accused of abetting his suicide by his father KK Singh.
Rhea was later arrested in the investigation of a drug case in relation to Sushant’s death. However, she later got out on bail.
Britney Spears attorney Mathew Rosengart said he was "pleased" by how the sheriff´s office responded to Alexander´s...
Kylie Jenner recently took fans insider her journey to stay fit after son's birth
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and others pay their tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput on social media
'Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories,' wrote Sara Ali Khan
Archie was also pictured with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when he was two days old.
The Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery drew criticism for attempting to 'out' Rebel Wilson