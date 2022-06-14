Prince Harry ‘should be happy’ about his ‘second-tier royal’ status

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have effectively been branded ‘second-tier royals’ by British royal experts, however, one expert believes that the Duke of Sussex should actually be happy over being relegated to the sidelines.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet, last weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, however, were only seen in public once at the Jubilee thanksgiving service.

At the service, which marked their return to royal engagements since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan were made to sit in the second row.

While many experts commented that Prince Harry was left ‘furious’ over the treatment, Celia Walden said that he might be OK with it.

Writing for The Telegraph, Walden suggested: “There would surely have been a time when being shunted from the front row would have would have left Harry and Meghan smarting. Well, Meghan at least.”

“Rightly or wrongly, I’ve always assumed that, whereas the duchess’s Garbo-esque ‘I want to be alone’ act is just that, Harry is probably genuinely happy to be relegated to a second-tier royal,” Walden added.