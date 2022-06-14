Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'communicating' amid husbands 'rift'

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are seemingly trying to help their family mend rift.

Body language expert Elaine Swan in a recent chat with US Weekly, noted that the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in sync with Meghan Markle, as the duo strove to 'heal the rift' at Platinum Jubilee.

"I still saw communication, in my opinion, because if you think about Jubilee's passed.

"I was looking at what the women were wearing and if you notice Kate and Meghan in the last Jubilee, they had jewel tones as if that was the memo of the day.

"This time it seems as if a memo was sent out and the family had a particular look.

"Meghan and Kate were still in step with that memo for the attire of the day.

"There's a lot more going on behind the scenes than we think."

The efforts were reportedly made in an effort to give Queen the 'spotlight' on the 70 year milestone.