Kelly Rizzo delivers touching speech as she accepts Bob Saget’s Critics Choice Impact Award

Kelly Rizzo paid a touching tribute to her husband Bob Saget as she accepted his Impact Award at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday.

Rizzo, who walked down the red carpet first time after the devastating death of her husband, said it was strange to come to the ceremony without the comedian in an interview with People Magazine.

"This is the first red carpet I've done without him. It's very strange. I feel like he's waiting in the wings and he'll be like, 'Honey, I'll be there in a few minutes.' It still doesn't feel right, but all we can do is our best and be here to celebrate him and his legacy. That's all I want to do," she told the outlet.

In her acceptance speech, Rizzo said, “It’s so wonderful to see how incredibly loved he still is by everybody, and I know that Bob would be so honored and so thrilled and so grateful to receive this award right now.”

“I mean, he would be blown away. All he wanted to do was make people happy. He just wanted to make people laugh, and make people smile,” she added.

Rizzo continued, "Bob's incredible daughters and I are so honored to be able to accept this on Bob's behalf. And this is very bittersweet, because this is just still… It's so surreal."

Pointing to a video montage of the late star, she further shared, "You watch that, and you look at him, and you're like, 'Bob was larger than life.' He was so full of life. He was a force of nature.”

“And you watch that, and you're like, 'How is he not the one that's on the stage right now?' It still doesn't make sense. It still doesn't really compute," Rizzo concluded.



