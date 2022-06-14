Will Ranbir Kapoor follow his wife Alia Bhatt into Hollywood?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy filming for their respective movies.

While the former is shooting for her Hollywood debut project Heart of Stone in London, the latter is reportedly seen shooting with Shraddha Kapoor for his new movie.



Recently, speaking with Dainik Jagran, the Rockstar actor replied to a question about working into Hollywood like his wife.

Ranbir declared that he had no inclination to work for the west entertainment industry.

“Meri gaadi yahan theek chal rahi hai (I am doing fine here). I am happy with that much. I don’t have any Hollywood dreams. All my dreams are for Brahmastra,” stated the actor.

“I have always believed that if you want to reach audience worldwide, you can do it with your own culture and language. I feel whatever content is entertaining in your culture, it can touch all audiences,” he asserted.

The Brahmastra’s actor has further disclosed the reason about his apprehension of not working into Hollywood.

“I am really scared of auditions and Hollywood productions are famous for getting even top actors to read or audition for the parts, a trend that is largely absent in India,” he admitted.

Ranbir added, “The dreams Alia has, I have never seen in anybody else. But I am happy where I am.”