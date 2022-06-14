Jennifer Lopez says she almost quit Hollywood because of criticism over her body

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about the past beauty standards of Hollywood because of which she wanted to quit.
In her Netflix documentary Halftime, JLo talked about how she received criticism over her curvy body as the past beauty standards favoured women with thin and tall stature.
The Marry Me actor said, "There were many times where I was just like, I think I’m just going to quit.”
"I had to really figure out who I was. And believe in that and not believe in anything else," she added.
Lopez further shared what the beauty standards were at the time she started working in Hollywood, saying, "When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves.”
"I grew up around women with curves so it was nothing I was ever ashamed of,” JLo continued. “It was hard, when you think people think you’re a joke — like a punchline.”
"But it wound up affecting things in a way that I never intended," revealed Lopez.
The actor and singer’s fiancé Ben Affleck also said in the documentary, "I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?”
He added, "And she said, ‘I’m Latina, I’m a woman, I expected this’"
