Rolling Stones postpones Amsterdam show as Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid

Rolling Stones has postponed its Amsterdam show after its frontman Mick Jagger on Monday said he had caught Covid, forcing the band to cancel its latest gig.
In a statement on Twitter, Jagger said, “I´m so sorry that we´ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight."
The 78-year-old singer tweeted,"I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can."
The legendary British band opened their European tour with a gig in Madrid on June 1, to mark six decades since they were formed.
Jagger, who has been vaccinated against Covid, last April unveiled a new song -- "Easy Sleazy" -- that he recorded at home during the coronavirus lockdown.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned over releasing footage from the Queen’s Jubilee to Netflix
Tiger Shroff wished his rumoured GF Disha Patani with a special video on her birthday
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama...
Andrew not in good mood since he was banned by senior royals from attending Monday's Order of the Garter ceremony:...
Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff wished Disha Patani on her 30th birthday in a special way
Queen Elizabeth was pictured with crutches earlier today, ahead of the Order of the Garter Service