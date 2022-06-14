Queen Elizabeth still supports Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth’s second son Prince Andrew did not appear at the prestigious Garter Day procession in Windsor on Monday, but attended a private lunch and ceremony investing new members of the Order of the Garter, according to the Buckingham Palace.
Prince Andrew, 62, did not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a "family decision" was taken, effectively keeping the queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
Instead, the Duke of York attended a private lunch and ceremony investing new members of the Order of the Garter.
Queen, 96, also did not take part in Monday´s procession because of mobility issues, but did attend the lunch and the investiture ceremony.
