Britney Spears, Sam Asghari signed prenup to protect her £60m wealth

Britney Spears is securing her assets against newlywed husband Sam Asghari.
The pre-nuptial agreement, that is greatly in favour of the 40-year-old, aims to protect her wealth in case of a split with her 28-year-old husband.
The agreement ensures that Asghari, 28, will not receive any of Spears' multi-million dollar fortune earned before the wedding date if they decide to part ways. TMZ was first to report the news.
In presence of close celebrity friends, Spears tied the knot with Asghari last week in her California mansion.
"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."
The star-studded guest list included Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez, to name a few.
