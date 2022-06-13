Tiger Shroff’s mom drops UNSEEN snaps with birthday girl Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff’s mom wished Disha Patani on her 30th birthday in the most adorable way and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

Disha often makes it to the headlines with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger as the duo makes their fans go gaga over their pictures with each other or their social media banter.

Well, today as the Malang actress turns a year older, Tiger’s mom has taken to her Instagram handle to wish the actress in a special way.

In the first picture that Tiger’s mom shared, we can see her sitting beside Disha. Both the ladies look lovely in the selfie as they smile and pose for the picture.

In the next picture, yet again both the ladies flaunt the brightest of smiles and pose for the picture.

Sharing these pictures, Ayesha wrote, “Happppppiest birthday disheshwar!! wish you the best year ahead!!”

Disha took to the comments section and wrote, “Love you my aunty, to many more travels.”

On the work front, recently, Disha joined the cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie Project K. The film is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Apart from this, she is currently awaiting the release of Ek Villain Returns, which happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release.

She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, which will hit the cinemas on 11 November 2022.



