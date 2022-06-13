Amber Heard says ‘Johnny Depp blanketed social media’ after verdict win

file footage





Amber Heard sat down with NBC for her first tell-all interview since losing the defamation trial against ex-Johnny Depp, and says it’s a response to Depp’s social media rampage since the verdict.

As per Heard’s team, the Aquaman actress’ interview is in response to Depp’s ‘aggressive’ media coverage since winning the multimillion-dollar case against her.

Heard sat down with Savannah Guthrie for her first interview since the verdict, with a preview releasing on Monday in which she says that she does ‘not blame’ the jury.

Ahead of the interview’s airing on NBC, however, her PR team told Newsweek: “Johnny Depp's legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media.”

The spokesman for Heard added: “Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”

Heard and Depp remained embroiled in a bitter defamation trial spanning weeks that was televised to the world online. In it, Depp had accused Heard of defaming him in an op-ed she penned for The Washington Post in 2018.

Jury found Heard guilty of defaming Depp, her ex-husband, with actual malice, and she was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.