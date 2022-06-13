Johnny Depp didn't want Kate Moss to testify in court: reveals friend

Johnny Depp's friend Josh Richman revealed that the actor didn't want his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss to testify in his trial against Amber Heard.

Richman told the New York Post that Moss also was not impressed when the Aquaman star's legal team mentioned her in the court.

Richman continued: “Her [Moss] goddaughter was like did Johnny Depp push you down the stairs? She was like ‘no.'”

Moss gave her brief testimony around Heard’s claims that Depp pushed his former ladylove down the stairs.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said.

"I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," added Moss.