John Stamos 'disappointed' as Tony Awards didn’t include Bob Saget from 'In memoriam' segment

John Stamos slammed the 75th annual Tony Awards for not including late Bob Saget in the tributes to the late theatrical stars.



Before the event, the actor-musician took to Twitter to expressed his disappointment for snubbing the comedian.

"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards,” he tweeted.

Stamos added, “Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him."

The Full House alum further wrote, "Let's make some noise about this everyone - and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees."



In the memoriam segment at the awards ceremony on Sunday, stars like William Hurt, Sidney Poitier, Peter Scolari, Robert Morse, Joan Didion and Stephen Sondheim and more were featured except for Saget.

On 9th January, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.