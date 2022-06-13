Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘sidelined’ in ‘elaborate choreographed’ plan

File Footage

Experts accuse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of having ‘planned’ an elaborate motive aimed at



This observation has been made by royal author Christopher Anderson, during his interview with Royally Us.

He pointed out the ‘callousness’ of the Firm’s plan and admitted, “The whole world was watching and waiting to see if fences would be mended, if the Sussexes got back together with the rest of the family.”

“From that standpoint, it was an unmitigated disaster,” he also added.

“It's hard to see how the Royal Family could've been any more callous towards the Sussexes. They were meticulously choreographed in every instant to be sidelined and marginalised.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “If Harry went to London's Jubilee celebrations hoping to mend fences, that didn't happen.”