Prince Andrew spotted ‘fuming’ after getting ‘banned’ from key royal event

file footage

Prince Andrew was spotted ‘fuming’ on Monday just hours after new broke that he was ‘banned’ from publicly appearing at today’s Garter Day service at Windsor, reported Express UK.



The disgraced Duke of York was photographed while on his way to Windsor Castle for the private lunch scheduled for after the Garter Day procession.

The sighting comes as it was reported that Prince Charles and Prince William, the future monarchs, had rallied with the Queen to get Andrew blocked from attending the ceremony publicly. He will be attending the private lunch away from public eyes.

Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual assault and settled a civil lawsuit earlier this year, reportedly wanted to attend the Garter Day ceremony, and had especially tried with the Queen to get permission to attend.

However, the royal family came to a joint decision to stop Andrew from taking part in the procession from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.