Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Hollywood celebrities stunned the onlookers as they walked down the red carpet at the Tony Awards 2022.

From Jessica Chastain to Vanessa Hudgens, stars turned heads with their glamorous appearances at the prestigious ceremony.

The celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the star studded affair as they flaunted their ravishing attires at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Check the 12 best looks from the event here:

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson:

Vanessa Hudgens:

Jessica Chastain:

Ruth Negga:

Cynthia Erivo:

Julianne Hough:

Sharon D Clarke:

Andrew Garfield:

Sarah Paulson:

Jeremy Pope:

Jennifer Damiano:

Ariana DeBose:



