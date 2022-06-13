 
close
Monday June 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Jessica Chastain to Vanessa Hudgens, best dressed celebs at the Tony Awards 2022

By Web Desk
June 13, 2022
Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet
Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Hollywood celebrities stunned the onlookers as they walked down the red carpet at the Tony Awards 2022.

From Jessica Chastain to Vanessa Hudgens, stars turned heads with their glamorous appearances at the prestigious ceremony.

The celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the star studded affair as they flaunted their ravishing attires at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Check the 12 best looks from the event here:

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Vanessa Hudgens:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Jessica Chastain:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Ruth Negga:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Cynthia Erivo:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Julianne Hough:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Sharon D Clarke:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Andrew Garfield:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Sarah Paulson:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Jeremy Pope:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Jennifer Damiano:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet

Ariana DeBose:

Tony Awards 2022: Stars who glammed at the red carpet