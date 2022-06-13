Budget 22-23: KP announces 16% raise in salaries of govt employs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday presented the budget with an outlay of Rs1,332 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23, allocating Rs350 billion for the development schemes.
Delivering the budget speech in the provincial assembly, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra announced a 16% increase in salaries and a 15% raise in the pension of the government employees.
The yearly income tax threshold has been increased from Rs600,000 to Rs1.2 million