Budget 22-23: KP announces 16% raise in salaries of govt employs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra is presenting the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday presented the budget with an outlay of Rs1,332 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23, allocating Rs350 billion for the development schemes.

Delivering the budget speech in the provincial assembly, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra announced a 16% increase in salaries and a 15% raise in the pension of the government employees.



