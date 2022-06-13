Ariana DeBose recalls she once snuck into Tony Awards afterparties

Ariana DeBose turned host for the glamorous night of the 75th Annual Tony Awards, held on Sunday.

Just hours before taking to the stage, the Oscar-winning actress shared a funny memory with her fans and reflected on her journey in the Broadway world.

DeBose, 31, posted a story from her friend, musical director Benjamin Rauhala, and recalled the time when she snuck into the Tony Awards afterparties.

She tagged Rauhala in the Story and captioned it, "LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME! LOVE YOU."

Rauhala posted an eight years old picture of himself with DeBose from the said night. In the caption, he wrote, "Eight years ago, @arianadebose were sitting on the couch in Harlem watching @thetonyawards and decided to throw on our best outfits and sneak into the afterparties."

"Tonight's road map is…a little different. Tune in at 8pm on @cbstv to see what she, @crodees1, and I have been cooking up with @thetobymarlow, @mucyloss, @sarahogleby, and @alacamoire. We can't wait to share it with you!!!" he added.