Prince Harry and Meghan’s attempts to 'mend fences' with royal family didn’t go well, claims expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's reunion with the Queen and other royals wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, according to a royal expert.
Christopher Andersen tells Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attempts to “mend fences” didn’t go well and that palace officials “sidelined” them during official events.
“They went there hoping to mend fences and ran into a brick wall,” he told Us Weekly, noting that he was “was personally surprised” that Meghan and Harry were “excluded” from the royals’ balcony appearance during Trooping the Colour.
“I thought that there would be an opportunity for [Harry] to show up there to show the solidarity [and] the future of the monarchy,” he said. “I’m sure they expected to have a warmer welcome than what they received.”
Kate Middleton and Prince William also didn’t make it to the party Meghan and Harry threw for their daughter Lilibet’s 1st birthday at the Windsor Castle.
