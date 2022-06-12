Cardi B talks about managing, maintaining money: ‘I’m determined!’

Cardi B takes to social media to share sage financial advice for fans wanting to attain financial freedom.

The conversation arose after the rapper retweeted a report about an incoming recession that’s slated to hit in 2023.

While addressing her insight into finance the WAP hitmaker questioned, “Why is it far fetch for me to know finance when I have a business, pay taxes and own stocks ? You gotta know about money to maintain it (sic)”

the rapper also offered some insight into her plans for the future and sprinkled in some advice for anyone wanting financial independence.

In Cardi’s eyes, “One positive thing” money has brought her “is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.”

She even revealed some of her plans for the future, and much to the delight of her fans, it includes more music.

“I really want to accomplish more records, more Billboard hits,” she confessed on the micro-blogging platform.

“I might want to get into acting or designing clothes, but my real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die. Then be able pass it on to my children.”