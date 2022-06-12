Amber Heard dubbed ‘hypocritical’ by Johnny Depp’s fans

Johnny Depp’s fans raged against Amber Heard as she was recently spotted getting out from a private plane amidst the claims that she’s unable to pay $10 million in damages to her ex-husband.

To go by the reports, the Aquaman star flew from New Jersey to Washington DC and came back to her home in Virginia for meetings after losing the blockbuster trial.

Reacting to the recent sighting, fans took over social media to slam the star for being a big spender.

“I think it’s hypocritical of Amber Heard to claim she has no money to pay Johnny Depp and the charities she used for clout but can afford a YSL purse, a private jet, pr team and a 22k a month mansion,” one post read.

“a private plan.... and it is assumed that he does not have to pay, and what I recorded is in his economy, we will see,” another tweet read.

Another fan took to Twitter to slam Heard, “She’s not doing a good job of looking poor.”