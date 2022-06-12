Prince Andrew to fade away from 'public gaze' in bid to 'rebuild' life

Prince Andrew to fade away from 'public gaze' to 'rebuild' life

Prince Andrew is looking to rebuild his life after the shameful sex scandal.

As per Sunday Times, Palace sources confirmed that the royal is hoping to take his life in a "different direction" after the stripping of his royal and military patronages.

The Duke of York was accused of raping Virginia Giuffre back when she was 17. The American was reportedly trafficked to the royal by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A senior palace source told the Sunday Times: "Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction.



"There is of course a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings.

"There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road and one that should not be played out every day in the glare of the public spotlight."

Prince Andrew missed his mother, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to his COVID diagnosis. The Duke was also asked out of Trooping the Colour balcony appearance due to his 'non-working royal' status.

He, however, is lookinf forward to participate as a member of the Order of the Garter on June 13.