Taylor Swift talks about 'imposter syndrome' and future in music direction

Taylor Swift is spilling the beans on her career aspiration in music direction.

During a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film held at the Beacon Theater in New York City as part of the 2022 Tribeca Festival, Swift declared that she has an 'imposter syndrome' and admitted that she would like to overcome her fears as a music director.

Speaking to filmmaker Mike Mills, the songstress talked about directing videos like "The Man," "Cardigan," and "Willow," and ultimately All Too Well: The Short Film.

"I was always very curious. I was always looking, and learning, and trying to absorb as much as I possibly could," she remarked. "A few music videos [into my career], I just started going into the edit, and making changes.

"It started with meddling, and it went from meddling with the edit to then writing the treatments for the music videos… That was almost ten years ago," recalled Swift, noting that she'd often conceptualize her own music videos before handing the work off to a seasoned director — until 2019's "The Man."

Adding about her insecurities, Taylor revealed: "Once I started directing music videos, I didn't not want to do it."

"I think I had this imposter syndrome in my head saying, 'No, you don't do that. Other people do that who went to school to [direct],'" explained Swift.