Selena Gomez shows up in a jumpsuit to Britney Spears wedding

Selena Gomez turned head at Britney Spears wedding!

Gomez, who has always kept her low-key friendship with the Gimme More singer private, was spotted at her wedding fashioning a blue jumpsuit paired with jewelry and some soft curls.

The 29-year-old singer was one of the 60 guests that were invited to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding at the pop star's house.

Selena impressed in a cobalt blue strapless jumpsuit with her brown hair lightly curled at the end. The American actress styled black heels and large hoop earrings with her attire, also wearing matching blue eyeliner.

Gomez and Spears have kept their friendship private, but their public interaction in August gave out a hint of a blooming relationship when Spears gave the Taki Taki singer a shout-out in her cooking video.

The Womanizer singer captioned her post, “In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share!!!!” Spears wrote. “As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness [sun emojis]!!! Unfortunately, the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on [woman shrugging emojis] !!!! Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field!!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA [waving hand emojis]”.

Responding to the shoutout, Selena wrote: “Love you @britneyspears! You’re welcome to come cook with me any time!”