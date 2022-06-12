 
close
Sunday June 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

Jennifer Lopez to help Latin entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

By Web Desk
June 12, 2022
Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

Jennifer Lopez has received backlash for saying she was not happy sharing the stage with Shakira at 2020 Super Bowl Half Time Show.

The singer and actress opened up about  her performance in   new documentary titled "Halftime".

Although she didn't talk against Shakira, people are convinced that her remarks   are likely to upset the  "Waka Waka" singer.

Meanwhile, Jlo has teamed up with an organization to help low-income  Latina   entrepreneurs.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post  at a time when she just admitted to being unhappy about performing with another Latin singer .