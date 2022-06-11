Angelina Jolie says her children know her 'more than anyone

Angelina Jolie wore her heart on her sleeve while shedding light on her bond with her children.
The Eternals actor, who was recently slammed with a lawsuit by her ex Brad Pitt, is a mother of six children.
Talking about her motherhood, Angelina told Britain’s Harper Bazaar magazine, “When I have doubts and I don’t know who I am, I’ll sit with them and feel they know me more than anyone knows me.”
“And then I see myself and I see them as good people, interesting people, all very strong individuals, and I think I can’t be all bad, I can’t have made a mess,” she said.
The Maleficent actor also said that her children impacts ‘every aspect’ of who she is.
“The moment you become a parent, your life isn’t yours. You don’t know what ‘you’ is, it’s not really about your life anymore, and so you want to represent them, you want to be that model for them, your best self,” she said.
Jennifer Aniston elaborates on social media's effects on the entertainment industry
Ellie Goulding gave birth to her son Arthur in 2021 with hubby Caspar Jopling
Machine Gun Kelly got engaged to Megan Fox in January 2022
Experts warn Prince Charles of the incoming implications of his future rule within the Firm
Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss copied the actor's style amid outing in Los Angeles
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari exchanged wedding vows in star studded ceremony on Thursday