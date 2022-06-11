Angelina Jolie says her children know her 'more than anyone

Angelina Jolie wore her heart on her sleeve while shedding light on her bond with her children.

The Eternals actor, who was recently slammed with a lawsuit by her ex Brad Pitt, is a mother of six children.

Talking about her motherhood, Angelina told Britain’s Harper Bazaar magazine, “When I have doubts and I don’t know who I am, I’ll sit with them and feel they know me more than anyone knows me.”

“And then I see myself and I see them as good people, interesting people, all very strong individuals, and I think I can’t be all bad, I can’t have made a mess,” she said.

The Maleficent actor also said that her children impacts ‘every aspect’ of who she is.

“The moment you become a parent, your life isn’t yours. You don’t know what ‘you’ is, it’s not really about your life anymore, and so you want to represent them, you want to be that model for them, your best self,” she said.