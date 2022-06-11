Ayan Mukerji dubs Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘nice fit’ for ‘Brahmastra’

Ayan Mukerji said that the newly married, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are the perfect fit for his upcoming movie Brahmastra.

In an interview with Good Times, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director said that he is excited to have the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and her husband in the mythology-based fantasy trilogy.

The 38-year-old director told the outlet, “I guess a love story is there to talk about and the thing about Brahmastra that you won’t realise right away but I hope you will take away is, that in many ways, in its core, Brahmastra Part One is also a love story amongst being many other things.”

“And I guess that is a very natural and nice fit with Ranbir and Alia,” he added.

The movie, which will hit the theatres in September 2022, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the much anticipated film will be released on 15th June 2022.